FirstGroup Advances Share Buyback Initiative

FirstGroup plc has successfully continued its share buyback program, purchasing 200,352 of its own ordinary shares at an average price of 173.90 pence per share. Following this transaction, the company now holds over 132 million shares in treasury out of the nearly 619 million shares in issue. The buyback could potentially lead to the cancellation of the acquired treasury shares, thereby affecting the company’s total number of voting rights and share value.

