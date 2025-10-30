First US Bancshares Reports Improved Q3 2025 Earnings

First Us Bancshares ( (FUSB) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information First Us Bancshares presented to its investors.

First US Bancshares, Inc., a bank holding company operating in Alabama, Tennessee, and Virginia, provides financial services through its subsidiary, First US Bank, and is listed on the Nasdaq under the symbol FUSB. In the third quarter of 2025, First US Bancshares reported a net income of $1.9 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, marking a significant improvement from the previous quarter’s $0.2 million. However, this was a decline from the $2.2 million reported in the same quarter of the previous year. For the nine months ending September 30, 2025, net income totaled $3.9 million, compared to $6.5 million for the same period in 2024.

The company saw an increase in net interest income to $9.7 million, with a net interest margin of 3.60%. The provision for credit losses decreased significantly to $0.6 million from $2.7 million in the previous quarter, reflecting improvements in credit issues. Total loans decreased slightly, yet average loans increased due to growth in consumer indirect lending. The company’s asset quality improved, with nonperforming assets reducing to 0.19% of total assets.

First US Bancshares also reported a rise in total deposits by $15.6 million, driven by demand deposit accounts, while maintaining a strong liquidity position. Shareholders’ equity increased to $104.2 million, supported by earnings and reduced comprehensive losses. The company maintained a cash dividend of $0.07 per share and did not repurchase any shares during the quarter.

Looking ahead, First US Bancshares remains focused on maintaining its momentum with improved earnings and asset quality. The company continues to invest in its banking infrastructure, with plans to open new facilities in Alabama, indicating a strategic focus on expanding its market presence and enhancing service delivery.

