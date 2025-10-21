First United Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

First United ( (FUNC) ) has shared an update.

First United Corporation announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2025, reporting a net income of $6.9 million, an increase from both the previous quarter and the same period in 2024. The company’s performance was driven by increased net interest margin and effective expense control, allowing for a dividend increase. The quarter saw strong loan production despite high payoffs, and stable operating expenses, with a notable rise in net interest income due to higher loan yields.

The most recent analyst rating on (FUNC) stock is a Hold with a $37.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on First United stock, see the FUNC Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on FUNC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, FUNC is a Neutral.

First United’s stock score is primarily driven by its solid financial performance and attractive valuation. The company shows strong profitability and revenue growth, but cash flow challenges could impact future flexibility. The stock appears undervalued with a low P/E ratio and a decent dividend yield. However, technical indicators suggest a bearish trend, which could pose short-term risks.

More about First United

First United Corporation is a bank holding company and the parent company of First United Bank & Trust. It operates in the financial services industry, focusing on commercial, mortgage, and wealth management services.

Average Trading Volume: 21,258

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $224.6M

