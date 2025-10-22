First United Corporation Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

First United ( (FUNC) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information First United presented to its investors.

First United Corporation, a bank holding company based in Oakland, Maryland, operates primarily through its subsidiary, First United Bank & Trust, offering a range of financial services. The company is involved in commercial banking, mortgage lending, and wealth management, with a focus on controlling expenses and maintaining strong production in its core areas.

In its third-quarter 2025 financial results, First United Corporation reported a net income of $6.9 million, an increase from both the previous quarter and the same period last year. The company attributes this growth to an improved net interest margin and effective expense management. The bank’s strong performance allowed it to increase its dividend, reflecting confidence in its financial stability.

Key financial highlights include a net interest margin of 3.69%, driven by increased loan yields and stable funding costs. The company saw robust loan production with $29.8 million in commercial loans and $20.8 million in residential mortgages, despite high payoffs. Operating income rose slightly, and operating expenses remained stable compared to the previous quarter. First United also declared a cash dividend of $0.26 per share.

Looking forward, First United Corporation remains focused on maintaining its strong financial performance through strategic loan production and expense management. The company is optimistic about its growth prospects, supported by a solid commercial pipeline and ongoing efforts to enhance shareholder value.

