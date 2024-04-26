First Sentier Investors Ups Stake in Syrah Resources

Syrah Resources Limited (AU:SYR) has released an update.

Syrah Resources Limited has experienced a change in substantial shareholding, with First Sentier Investors now holding an increased voting power, rising to 6.40%, as indicated in the latest substantial holding notice. The change, effective as of April 24, 2024, reflects adjustments in share control, including shares where Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has informed First Sentier Investors of its voting power before the date of this notice. This shift marks a significant change in the company’s investor profile and could impact its financial decisions and stock market performance.

For further insights into AU:SYR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.