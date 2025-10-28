First REIT Reports Decline in Income Amid Currency Depreciation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

First REIT reported a decrease in rental and other income by 2.0% to S$75.5 million and a decline in net property and other income by 1.4% to S$73.3 million for the nine months ending September 2025. The financial performance was impacted by the depreciation of the Indonesian Rupiah against the Singapore Dollar, although this was partially offset by higher rental income in local currency terms. The distributable amount fell by 6.1% to S$34.8 million, leading to a drop in distribution per unit from 1.78 to 1.65 Singapore cents, mainly due to currency depreciation and an increase in the unit base.

More about First Real Estate Investment

First Real Estate Investment Trust (First REIT) is a Singapore-based company operating in the real estate investment industry. It primarily focuses on healthcare and healthcare-related real estate assets in Asia, with a significant presence in Indonesia and Singapore.

Average Trading Volume: 2,045,937

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$600.5M

