First REIT Issues Units for Management Fee Payment

First Real Estate Investment ( (SG:AW9U) ) has issued an announcement.

First Real Estate Investment Trust has issued 2,470,059 units to its manager, First REIT Management Limited, as part of the payment for the management fee for the period from April 1, 2024, to June 30, 2024. This issuance, priced at S$0.2533 per unit, represents 50% of the performance fee component, with the remaining balance paid in cash. Following this transaction, the manager holds 10.72% of the total units in issue, highlighting its significant stake in the trust. This move reflects the trust’s strategy to align management interests with those of the unitholders and could impact the trust’s market perception and unit liquidity.

The most recent analyst rating on (SG:AW9U) stock is a Buy with a S$0.30 price target.

More about First Real Estate Investment

First Real Estate Investment Trust is a Singapore-based trust focused on investing in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate primarily used for healthcare and healthcare-related purposes. The trust is managed by First REIT Management Limited and is listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST).

Average Trading Volume: 1,756,035

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$578.3M

