First REIT Issues Units for Management Fee Payment

First Real Estate Investment ( (SG:AW9U) ) has issued an update.

First Real Estate Investment Trust announced the issuance of 1,642,952 units to its manager, First REIT Management Limited, as part of the management fee for the second quarter of 2025. This issuance, priced at S$0.2637 per unit, represents 50% of the base fee, with the remainder paid in cash. The transaction highlights the company’s approach to compensating its management while maintaining liquidity, as the manager now holds 10.79% of the total units, potentially impacting stakeholder interests and market perceptions.

More about First Real Estate Investment

First Real Estate Investment Trust is a Singapore-based company operating in the real estate investment industry. It primarily focuses on healthcare-related real estate assets, offering investors exposure to a diverse portfolio of income-producing properties across Asia.

Average Trading Volume: 1,756,035

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$578.3M

