First Quantum Minerals Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

First Quantum Minerals (OTC) ( (FQVLF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information First Quantum Minerals (OTC) presented to its investors.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., a leading global copper producer, has reported its third-quarter 2025 financial results, highlighting a net loss attributable to shareholders of $48 million. The company, known for its significant operations in copper, gold, and nickel mining, continues to focus on strategic initiatives to bolster its financial position and operational efficiency.

In the third quarter of 2025, First Quantum Minerals achieved a gross profit of $360 million and an EBITDA of $435 million, despite reporting a net loss. The company made substantial progress in strengthening its balance sheet through a $1 billion non-debt gold stream arrangement with Royal Gold and extended its debt maturity profile with a series of bond transactions. Operational highlights include the successful delivery of the Kansanshi S3 Expansion project, which produced its first concentrate in August, contributing to improved production levels.

Key financial metrics for the quarter included a 15% increase in copper production to 104,626 tonnes, driven by higher output from Sentinel and Kansanshi. The company also reported a decrease in copper C1 cash costs to $1.95 per lb, reflecting higher production volumes. Additionally, First Quantum narrowed its production guidance for 2025, with copper expected between 390,000 – 410,000 tonnes and gold between 140,000 – 150,000 ounces. The company also reduced its total capital expenditure guidance, reflecting efficient capital management.

Looking forward, First Quantum Minerals remains focused on operational improvements and strategic initiatives to enhance shareholder value. The company anticipates a positive impact from the Kansanshi S3 Expansion and expects to restart the power plant at Cobre Panamá in the fourth quarter. Management continues to work towards a constructive resolution for the Cobre Panamá mine, aiming to benefit stakeholders, the government, and the people of Panama.

