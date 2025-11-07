First Pacific Completes Spin-off and Listing of Maynilad on PSE

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from First Pacific Co ( (HK:0142) ) is now available.

First Pacific Company Limited has successfully completed the spin-off and separate listing of its Philippine affiliate, Maynilad Water Services, Inc., on the Philippine Stock Exchange. This strategic move is expected to enhance the company’s market positioning and provide shareholders with assured entitlements, reflecting First Pacific’s ongoing commitment to optimizing its investment portfolio and maximizing shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0142) stock is a Buy with a HK$7.00 price target.

More about First Pacific Co

First Pacific Company Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment management and holding company with interests in consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources, primarily focusing on the Asian market.

Average Trading Volume: 4,529,346

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$26.47B



