First Pacific Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

First Pacific Advisors LLC, managed by Richard Atwood, recently executed a significant transaction involving Alphabet Inc. Class A ((GOOGL)). The hedge fund reduced its position by 76,910 shares.

Spark’s Take on GOOGL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GOOGL is a Outperform.

Alphabet’s overall stock score reflects its strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment, with robust growth driven by AI and cloud advancements. The technical analysis suggests bullish momentum, although valuation metrics indicate the stock is fairly priced. The company’s strategic focus on AI and cloud services positions it well for sustained growth.

To see Spark’s full report on GOOGL stock, click here.

More about Alphabet Inc. Class A

YTD Price Performance: 0.15%

Average Trading Volume: 42,397,136

Current Market Cap: $2292.2B

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue