First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Announces Acquisition of Two Rivers

On October 29, 2025, First Mid Bancshares, Inc. announced its agreement to acquire Two Rivers Financial Group, Inc. in a 100% stock transaction, expanding its market presence into Iowa. The merger, expected to close in the first quarter of 2026, is anticipated to be accretive to First Mid’s earnings per share by 12.3% in 2027 and aims to achieve cost savings of approximately 27% of Two Rivers’ noninterest expense. The merger will result in Two Rivers Bank & Trust becoming part of First Mid Bank & Trust, enhancing First Mid’s geographic diversification and commitment to community banking.

The most recent analyst rating on (FMBH) stock is a Hold with a $41.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on First Mid-Illinois Bancshares stock, see the FMBH Stock Forecast page.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a strong financial foundation with robust profitability and a stable balance sheet. However, technical indicators suggest bearish momentum, which may pose short-term risks. The stock’s valuation is reasonable, offering a good dividend yield, making it attractive for long-term investors.

More about First Mid-Illinois Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. is a community-focused financial organization offering a comprehensive range of services, including banking, wealth management, brokerage, agricultural services, and insurance. It operates across Illinois, Missouri, Texas, and Wisconsin, with a loan production office in Indianapolis. Two Rivers Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiary Two Rivers Bank & Trust, provides banking and trust and investment management services in Iowa.

Average Trading Volume: 63,729

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $869.7M

