First Majestic Reports Strong Q1 2024 Production

First Majestic Silver Corp. reports a solid Q1 in 2024 with a production of 5.2 million AgEq ounces from its Mexican mines, marking a strong start in safety and production. The company has made significant improvements in safety measures and located a new water source for the La Encantada Silver Mine, which is expected to boost production rates by Q3 2024. Financial results for the quarter will be announced on May 8, 2024, alongside details about the quarterly dividend.

