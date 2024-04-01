First Majestic Reports Stable Resources Amidst Record Production

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) has released an update.

First Majestic Silver Corp. has reported a slight decrease in mineral reserves with a 2% drop in tonnes, 9% in silver ounces, and 14% in gold ounces for the year 2023, compared to 2022. Despite a record annual production, their exploration drilling, comprising over 143,000 metres, has kept the overall resource estimates stable, with minor changes due to mining depletion and updated economic parameters. Jerritt Canyon’s temporary suspension has shifted the company’s focus to resource expansion, exploration, and operational optimization.

