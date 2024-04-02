First Majestic Reports Stable 2023 Resource Estimates

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) has released an update.

First Majestic Silver Corp. has announced their 2023 Mineral Reserve and Resource estimates, revealing a slight decrease in silver and gold ounces in Proven and Probable (P&P) reserves, and a mixed change in Measured and Indicated (M&I) resources with increased gold ounces. The company completed over 143,000 metres of exploration drilling, maintaining its resource estimates at a relatively steady level despite record production. Jerritt Canyon’s temporary suspension has shifted the company’s focus towards exploration and optimization, contributing significantly to the Inferred Mineral Resource estimates.

