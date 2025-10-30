First Lithium Limited Advances Mali Project with Funding and License Renewals

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Ookami Ltd. ( (AU:FL1) ) is now available.

First Lithium Limited has secured funding and is in the process of renewing its licenses in Mali, with the government indicating that the renewals will be processed soon. The company is also progressing towards finalizing its Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate, expected to be completed in the December quarter, which could significantly impact its operations and industry positioning.

First Lithium Limited operates in the lithium mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of lithium resources. The company is primarily engaged in activities related to securing funding, renewing licenses, and estimating mineral resources, with a market focus on expanding its lithium project in Mali.

Average Trading Volume: 72,206

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$12.5M

