First Interstate BancSystem Declares Dividend Amid Earnings Report

First Interstate Bancsystem ( (FIBK) ) just unveiled an update.

On October 29, 2025, First Interstate BancSystem announced a dividend of $0.47 per share, payable on November 20, 2025, and reported third-quarter earnings with a net income of $71.4 million. The company showed improvements in net interest margin and reduced non-performing assets, while also executing a stock repurchase program, reflecting a strategic focus on organic growth and maintaining strong liquidity and capital levels.

The most recent analyst rating on (FIBK) stock is a Hold with a $34.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on FIBK Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, FIBK is a Neutral.

First Interstate Bancsystem’s strong financial performance and attractive valuation are offset by technical weaknesses and challenges highlighted in the earnings call. The stock’s high dividend yield and stable profit margins are significant positives, but declining revenue growth and liquidity concerns present risks.

More about First Interstate Bancsystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. operates in the financial services industry, offering a range of banking products and services. The company focuses on providing banking solutions to individuals and businesses, leveraging its strong balance sheet to support customer needs.

Average Trading Volume: 911,971

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $3.38B

