First Internet Bancorp Reports Strong Revenue Growth

First Internet Bancorp ( (INBK) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information First Internet Bancorp presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

First Internet Bancorp, a pioneering bank holding company in branchless banking, operates in the financial services sector, offering a range of consumer and business banking services. In its third quarter of 2025, First Internet Bancorp reported a significant 30% year-over-year increase in adjusted revenue, reaching $43.5 million. The company also saw an expansion in its net interest margin and took strategic actions to improve its credit profile and regulatory capital ratios. Key financial highlights include a 54% increase in adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income and a notable improvement in net interest margin to 2.12%. Despite these positive developments, the company reported a net loss of $41.6 million, primarily due to a pre-tax loss on a major loan sale. Looking ahead, First Internet Bancorp’s management remains optimistic about future performance, with a focus on enhancing asset quality and shareholder value.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue