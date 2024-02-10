First Guaranty Bancshares Reveals Key Financial Insights

First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBI) has released an update to notify the public and investors about a regulation fd disclosure.

Discover the latest financial insights with First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.’s investor presentation, highlighting key data as of December 31, 2023. While this information provides valuable insights, it’s important to note that it isn’t considered officially “filed” under the Securities Exchange Act nor integrated into any filings under the Securities Act of 1933.

For further insights into FGBI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

For a comprehensive understanding of the announcement, you can read the full document here.