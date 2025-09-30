First Graphene’s PureGRAPH® Powers New Solar and Automotive Innovations

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

First Graphene Ltd ( (AU:FGR) ) has issued an update.

First Graphene Limited has announced the release of a new solar thermal product range by Senergy Innovations to the UK market, featuring their PureGRAPH® technology. This development is expected to enhance the efficiency and sustainability of energy solutions, with Senergy planning to expand production to 250,000 homes in the UK. The release aligns with the anticipated growth of the UK solar market, driven by upcoming regulatory standards. Additionally, Senergy has developed novel conductive polymer materials for automotive applications, offering significant advantages over traditional metal components in electric vehicles, such as improved thermal management and reduced weight.

First Graphene Limited is a company involved in the development and commercialization of graphene-based materials. Their primary focus is on providing sustainable and efficient solutions for energy generation and management sectors, leveraging their proprietary PureGRAPH® technology.

