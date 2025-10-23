First Graphene Expands Market Presence with New Securities Quotation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

First Graphene Ltd ( (AU:FGR) ) has provided an announcement.

First Graphene Limited has announced the quotation of 90,000 new fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), effective October 22, 2025. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance its market presence and operational capacity, potentially impacting its positioning within the advanced materials industry by providing additional capital for growth initiatives.

More about First Graphene Ltd

First Graphene Limited operates in the advanced materials industry, focusing on the production and supply of high-quality graphene products. The company is dedicated to leveraging graphene’s unique properties to enhance various applications across industries.

Average Trading Volume: 1,468,542

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$76.94M

Find detailed analytics on FGR stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

