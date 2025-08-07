First Development Resources Prepares for Drilling at Wallal Project

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

First Development Resources Plc ( (GB:FDR) ) has shared an announcement.

First Development Resources plc announced an interview with its Non-Executive Chairman, Mike Moore, who is assessing the drill location at the Wallal Project in Western Australia. This project is part of the company’s strategic focus on expanding its exploration portfolio in Australia, potentially enhancing its market position in the mineral exploration industry.

More about First Development Resources Plc

First Development Resources plc is a UK-based exploration company with a focus on Australia. It holds mineral interests in Western Australia and the Northern Territory, encompassing eight tenements over 2,314.4 km². The company’s projects include copper-gold and rare-earth element explorations, with a flagship project in the Paterson Province, a region known for significant gold-copper deposits.

Average Trading Volume: 2,110,547

Learn more about FDR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue