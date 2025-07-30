First Commonwealth Reports Q2 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An update from First Commonwealth ( (FCF) ) is now available.

On July 29, 2025, First Commonwealth Financial Corporation announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2025, reporting a net income of $33.4 million, which is a slight increase from the previous quarter but a decrease from the same period in 2024. The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.135 per share, reflecting its continued commitment to returning value to shareholders. The financial results showed an increase in core net income and net interest income compared to both the previous quarter and the second quarter of 2024, highlighting the company’s strong operational performance despite challenges such as reduced card-related interchange income due to regulatory changes.

The most recent analyst rating on (FCF) stock is a Hold with a $18.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on First Commonwealth stock, see the FCF Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on FCF Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, FCF is a Outperform.

First Commonwealth’s overall stock score is supported by strong financial health and reasonable valuation. The earnings call adds positive prospects but also highlights potential risks. Technical analysis suggests stability with room for growth, and the company’s dividend yield adds to its attractiveness.

To see Spark’s full report on FCF stock, click here.

More about First Commonwealth

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation operates in the financial services industry, primarily offering banking services. The company focuses on providing a range of financial products and services to individual and business clients.

Average Trading Volume: 558,543

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.71B

For detailed information about FCF stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue