First Citizens BancShares Reports Solid Q3 2025 Earnings

First Citizens BancShares, Inc., a prominent financial institution headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., operates in the banking sector, providing a range of financial services including commercial banking, lending, and wealth management across the United States.

In its third-quarter earnings report for 2025, First Citizens BancShares reported solid financial performance with notable growth in loans and deposits across all operating segments. The company also highlighted its strategic acquisition of 138 BMO Bank branches, which is expected to enhance its market presence and liquidity.

Key financial metrics for the quarter included a net income of $568 million, slightly down from the previous quarter, and net interest income of $1.73 billion, marking an increase over the prior quarter. The company also reported a stable net interest margin of 3.26%. Additionally, First Citizens BancShares completed a significant share repurchase program, returning $900 million to shareholders.

The acquisition of BMO Bank branches is a strategic move to bolster First Citizens’ footprint in the Midwest, Great Plains, and West regions, with the transaction expected to close in mid-2026. The bank’s capital and liquidity positions remain robust, with capital ratios well above regulatory requirements, ensuring continued financial stability.

Looking ahead, First Citizens BancShares remains focused on executing its strategic initiatives, supported by a strong capital base and liquidity position. The management’s outlook suggests confidence in sustaining growth and enhancing shareholder value through strategic acquisitions and operational efficiencies.

