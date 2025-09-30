First Capital S.p.A. Reports Strong Growth and Announces Dividend

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

First Capital S.p.A. ( (IT:FIC) ) has shared an update.

First Capital S.p.A. reported significant growth in the first half of 2025, with consolidated net assets reaching 87.7 million euros and a net profit of 7.25 million euros, driven by an increase in the market value of its portfolio. The company announced an early repayment of its convertible bond and proposed an extraordinary dividend, reflecting its robust capital structure and commitment to rewarding investors. Key operations included the sale of stakes in ALA and Orsero, and new investments such as entering Magis, which diversified its portfolio further.

First Capital S.p.A. is a financial holding company specializing in Private Investments in Public Equity and Private Equity. The company focuses on supporting Italian small and medium-sized enterprises and aims to contribute to their industrial value development.

Average Trading Volume: 972

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: €54.85M

