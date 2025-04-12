First Capital S.p.A. Announces Shareholders’ Meeting and Strategic Proposals

An announcement from First Capital S.p.A. ( (IT:FIC) ) is now available.

First Capital S.p.A. has announced the convening of its ordinary and extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting to be held on April 29, 2025, with a second call on April 30, 2025, if necessary. The meeting will address the approval of financial statements, allocation of operating results, and a proposal for dividend distribution, alongside a proposal for a free capital increase. This announcement reflects the company’s strategic focus on enhancing shareholder value through active management and investment in promising market niches.

First Capital S.p.A. is a financial holding company specializing in Private Investments in Public Equity and Private Equity investments. The company focuses on small and medium-sized listed companies, particularly those in the pre-IPO phase or interested in future listings, aiming to identify investment opportunities in market-leading companies with sustainable development plans.

