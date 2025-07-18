First Au Limited Announces Board Changes and AGM Addendum

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from First AU Ltd. ( (AU:FAU) ).

First Au Limited announced changes to its board of directors, including the resignation of Mr. Quentin Charaud as an Executive Director, the appointment of Mr. Lei Shi as an Executive Director, and Mr. Nicholas Karl Smithson as a Non-Executive Director. These changes necessitate an addendum to the notice of the annual general meeting, which includes additional resolutions for the re-election of Mr. Daniel Raihani and the election of Mr. Nicholas Karl Smithson. Shareholders are advised to review the addendum and adjust their proxy votes accordingly.

More about First AU Ltd.

First Au Limited is a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: FAU) that operates in the mining and exploration industry. The company focuses on discovering and developing mineral resources, primarily gold, in Australia.

Current Market Cap: A$6.23M

