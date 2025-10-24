First Andes Silver Reveals Promising Drilling Results at Santas Gloria Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Mantaro Precious Metals ( (TSE:FAS) ) has shared an announcement.

First Andes Silver Ltd., a company focused on precious and base metal exploration, announced the final assay results from its drilling program at the Santas Gloria Project in Peru. The results highlight significant silver and base metal grades, reinforcing the potential of a well-preserved sulphide-rich system at depth. The findings suggest the presence of a classic intermediate-sulphidation epithermal system, indicating substantial depth potential. The company plans further drilling to explore deeper sulphide zones and other high-grade veins, with implications for future exploration strategies and potential resource expansion.

