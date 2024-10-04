Firetrail Investments Acquires Major Stake in Greatland Gold

Greatland Gold (GB:GGP) has released an update.

Greatland Gold PLC has reported that Firetrail Investments Pty Ltd has crossed a significant threshold, acquiring a 6.43% share of voting rights as of October 1, 2024. This transaction has led to Firetrail Investments holding a total of 669,619,721 voting rights in the UK-based mining company. The notification was completed on October 2, 2024, in London, United Kingdom.

For further insights into GB:GGP stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.