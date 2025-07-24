Firering Strategic Minerals Issues New Shares and Warrants

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Firering Strategic Minerals Plc ( (GB:FRG) ) has issued an update.

Firering Strategic Minerals Plc announced the issuance of 13,628,570 Subscription Shares at 3.5 pence each, following the approval at their Annual General Meeting. Additionally, 2,698,392 Warrants were issued to the company’s broker, Shard. These new shares will be admitted to trading on AIM, increasing the total number of shares to 243,367,625. This move is expected to enhance the company’s capital structure and potentially improve its market positioning.

Firering Strategic Minerals Plc is an exploration company that focuses on strategic minerals. The company is listed on AIM and is involved in the exploration and development of mineral resources.

