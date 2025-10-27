FireFly Metals Unveils High-Grade Copper-Gold Discovery at Green Bay Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

FireFly Metals ( (AU:FFM) ) has provided an update.

FireFly Metals Ltd has announced a major exploration breakthrough at its Green Bay Copper-Gold Project in Canada, revealing an 800-meter-long core of high-grade copper and gold mineralization. The latest drilling results show substantial widths of high-grade mineralization, which could significantly impact the upcoming Mineral Resource Estimate and economic studies. The discovery occurs where Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide and Footwall Zone mineralization converge, suggesting potential for large-scale bulk mining. This development positions FireFly Metals as a key player in the copper-gold mining sector, with ongoing drilling to further define the extent of this mineralized zone.

FireFly Metals Ltd is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of copper and gold resources. Their primary project is the Green Bay Copper-Gold Project in Canada, which is a significant focus for their exploration efforts.

YTD Price Performance: 72.97%

Average Trading Volume: 3,094,273

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.09B

