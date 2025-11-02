FireFly Metals Strengthens Board with New Appointment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

FireFly Metals ( (AU:FFM) ) has provided an announcement.

FireFly Metals Ltd has appointed Leanne Heywood as an Independent Non-Executive Director, bringing her extensive experience in the copper sector and financial management to the company. Her appointment is expected to enhance the company’s board diversity and independence, contributing valuable insights as FireFly progresses towards becoming a copper and gold producer, particularly with the growth of its Green Bay Project.

FireFly Metals Ltd is an emerging copper-gold company focused on advancing the high-grade Green Bay Copper-Gold Project in Newfoundland, Canada. The company aims to rapidly grow its copper-gold Mineral Resource and holds significant interests in other projects, including the Pickle Crow Gold Project in Ontario and the Limestone Well Vanadium-Titanium Project in Western Australia.

YTD Price Performance: 105.41%

Average Trading Volume: 3,472,283

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.3B

