FireFly Metals Director Increases Shareholding

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from FireFly Metals ( (AU:FFM) ) is now available.

FireFly Metals Ltd has announced a change in the director’s interest, specifically concerning Michael Dylan Naylor. The change involves the acquisition of 31,250 fully paid ordinary shares through a Share Purchase Plan, valued at A$30,000. This adjustment reflects an increase in the director’s indirect interest in the company, with the shares held through Gold Leaf Corporate Pty Ltd. This move may indicate confidence in the company’s future prospects and could impact stakeholders’ perception of the company’s stability and growth potential.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:FFM) stock is a Buy with a A$1.75 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on FireFly Metals stock, see the AU:FFM Stock Forecast page.

More about FireFly Metals

YTD Price Performance: 16.76%

Average Trading Volume: 2,148,827

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$694.5M

See more insights into FFM stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue