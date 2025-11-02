FireFly Metals Appoints New Director with No Initial Securities Interest

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from FireFly Metals ( (AU:FFM) ) is now available.

FireFly Metals Ltd has announced the appointment of Leanne Heywood as a new director, effective from November 3, 2025. The initial director’s interest notice indicates that Heywood currently holds no securities in the company, suggesting a fresh perspective without prior financial entanglements, which could influence the company’s governance and strategic direction.

More about FireFly Metals

YTD Price Performance: 105.41%

Average Trading Volume: 3,472,283

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.3B

