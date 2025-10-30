Firebrick Pharma Launches Nasodine Throat Spray for Export

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Firebrick Pharma Limited ( (AU:FRE) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Firebrick Pharma Limited has announced the commencement of manufacturing for its new product, Nasodine Throat Spray, which will be exported starting November 2025. This new product, a 1.0% povidone-iodine formulation, offers a convenient alternative to traditional throat gargles and will first be launched in Singapore. The company has received export approval from the TGA and plans to market the product through its licensing partner, Innorini Life Sciences, targeting healthcare professionals and retail channels by mid-2026. This expansion marks the first new addition to the Nasodine range since the Nasodine Nasal Spray, signaling future growth in the brand’s product line.

Firebrick Pharma is a pharmaceutical innovator focused on developing and commercializing novel formulations and uses of povidone-iodine (PVP-I). The company has launched products like Nasodine Nasal Spray and is expanding its product range with several other developments.

