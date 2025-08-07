Fire Incident at Teijin’s Delfzijl Plant: Impact Under Investigation

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Teijin ( (JP:3401) ) is now available.

Teijin Limited announced a fire incident at its Delfzijl plant in the Netherlands, operated by its subsidiary Teijin Aramid B.V. The fire, which occurred on August 6, 2025, was extinguished without any reported injuries, but the extent of physical damage and its impact on production and financial outlook are still being assessed. The incident could potentially affect Teijin’s operations and market positioning, with further disclosures expected as investigations continue.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:3401) stock is a Hold with a Yen1280.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Teijin stock, see the JP:3401 Stock Forecast page.

More about Teijin

Teijin Limited operates in the advanced materials industry, focusing on products such as aramid fibers, which are used in various high-performance applications. The company is known for its innovation in materials technology and has a significant market presence in the global aramid fiber sector.

Average Trading Volume: 949,310

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen249.3B

