FinWise Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results

FinWise Bancorp reported its first quarter 2025 financial results, highlighting loan originations of $1.3 billion and a net income of $3.2 million. Despite a challenging macro environment, the company maintained stable loan originations and improved credit quality metrics, with a decrease in non-performing loan balances. The company also announced a new strategic program agreement to provide lending and a Credit Enhanced Balance Sheet product, aiming for long-term growth and shareholder value.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, FINW is a Neutral.

FINW’s overall score reflects its solid financial performance, characterized by strong revenue growth and a stable balance sheet. However, the stock’s technical indicators suggest a bearish trend, and the valuation is moderate without a dividend yield. The earnings call highlighted strategic growth initiatives but also underscored challenges with rising nonperforming loans and credit losses.

FinWise Bancorp, the parent company of FinWise Bank, operates in the financial services industry, focusing on loan origination and banking services. The company is listed on NASDAQ under the ticker FINW and is headquartered in Murray, Utah.

YTD Price Performance: 0.64%

Average Trading Volume: 27,445

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $208.7M

