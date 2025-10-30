FinWise Bancorp Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Finwise Bancorp ( (FINW) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Finwise Bancorp presented to its investors.

FinWise Bancorp, a Utah-based bank holding company, operates in the financial sector, providing banking and payment solutions to fintech brands through its subsidiary, FinWise Bank. The company is known for its strategic program lending and credit-enhanced balance sheet program.

In the third quarter of 2025, FinWise Bancorp reported significant growth in its financial metrics, including loan originations of $1.8 billion and a net income of $4.9 million, reflecting a 19% increase from the previous quarter. The company’s diluted earnings per share rose to $0.34, showcasing its robust financial performance.

Key highlights of FinWise’s financial performance include a notable increase in net interest income to $18.6 million and a reduction in the efficiency ratio to 47.6%. The company also announced strategic program agreements with DreamFi Inc. and Tallied Technologies, indicating its commitment to expanding strategic initiatives. However, the provision for credit losses increased significantly to $12.8 million, primarily due to the growth of the credit-enhanced loan portfolio.

Despite the rise in nonperforming loans to $42.8 million, FinWise’s total assets reached nearly $900 million, marking a milestone in the company’s history. The increase in non-interest income, driven by higher credit enhancement income and strategic program fees, further underscores the company’s strong financial standing.

Looking ahead, FinWise Bancorp remains optimistic about its growth prospects, focusing on disciplined growth and operational excellence to drive long-term progress and sustainable value creation for its shareholders.

