FintechWerx Expands with Strategic Amalgamations

FintechWerx International Software Services, Inc. (TSE:WERX) has released an update.

FintechWerx International Software Services Inc. is expanding its technological prowess with the strategic amalgamation of its subsidiary Smartwerx Solutions Inc. with two private tech companies, specializing in automated financial reconciliation and consumer enrollment technologies. This move will enhance FintechWerx’s software offerings and result in the creation of two new wholly-owned subsidiaries, promising innovative solutions in the fintech sector. Shareholders of the acquired companies will receive FintechWerx shares, subject to a structured release over time.

