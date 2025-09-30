Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC Announces Share Buyback

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Finsbury Gwth & Inc Shs ( (GB:FGT) ) has issued an update.

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC has announced the purchase of 170,000 of its own shares at a price of 860.61 pence per share. These shares will be held in treasury, bringing the total number of treasury shares to 91,972,416. This transaction affects the total number of voting rights, which now stands at 133,018,887, a figure shareholders can use for calculating interests in the company’s voting rights.

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust’s overall stock score of 71 reflects a strong financial position and positive corporate developments. The robust balance sheet and reasonable valuation underpin the score, while challenges remain in operational efficiency and technical momentum. The company’s recent governance and strategic actions, such as the portfolio manager’s stake increase, add to investor confidence.

