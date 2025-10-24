Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC Acquires Own Shares

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Finsbury Gwth & Inc Shs ( (GB:FGT) ) has issued an announcement.

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC has announced the purchase of 190,000 of its own shares at a price of 869.57 pence per share, which will be held in treasury. This transaction increases the total number of shares held in treasury to 95,721,779, while the total number of voting rights stands at 129,269,524, impacting shareholder calculations of voting interests.

Spark’s Take on GB:FGT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:FGT is a Outperform.

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust’s overall stock score of 71 reflects a strong financial position and positive corporate developments. The robust balance sheet and reasonable valuation underpin the score, while challenges remain in operational efficiency and technical momentum. The company’s recent governance and strategic actions, such as the portfolio manager’s stake increase, add to investor confidence.

More about Finsbury Gwth & Inc Shs

Average Trading Volume: 677,456

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

