Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC Acquires Own Shares

The latest announcement is out from Finsbury Gwth & Inc Shs ( (GB:FGT) ).

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC has repurchased 85,156 of its own shares at 957.60 pence each, which will be held in treasury. This transaction increases the company’s treasury stock to 75,567,780 shares and reduces the total voting rights to 149,423,523. This move may affect shareholder calculations of voting rights as guided by the FCA’s rules.

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a company focused on investment management, specializing in growth and income solutions for shareholders. It operates within the financial services industry, providing investment strategies that aim to enhance shareholder value.

YTD Price Performance: 5.81%

Average Trading Volume: 735,527

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

