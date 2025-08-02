Finolex Industries Releases Q1 FY 2025-26 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Finolex Industries Limited ( (IN:FINPIPE) ) has shared an announcement.

Finolex Industries Limited has released an investor presentation detailing its unaudited financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. This announcement, made in compliance with SEBI regulations, provides stakeholders with insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic positioning for the fiscal year 2025-26. The presentation is accessible on the company’s website, indicating a commitment to transparency and shareholder engagement.

More about Finolex Industries Limited

Finolex Industries Limited operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing on the production of PVC pipes and fittings. The company serves a variety of market segments, including agriculture, construction, and infrastructure, providing essential products for water management and distribution systems.

Average Trading Volume: 105,580

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: 124.7B INR

