FingerMotion Inc Enhances Da Ge with EV Charging Stations

The latest announcement is out from FingerMotion Inc (FNGR).

FingerMotion, Inc. is set to boost the utility of its Da Ge app by partnering with electric vehicle charging station providers in China, allowing its 650,000 subscribers to easily locate and use over 400,000 charging terminals. The move taps into China’s burgeoning EV market, which saw 15 million new electric vehicles last year. Da Ge, which already connects users to various car care services, is expected to see significant growth and diversify its offerings, potentially doubling its subscriber base by 2026. CEO Martin Shen expresses enthusiasm for the partnerships, anticipates growth in service stations, and hints at future expansions including insurance and car accessories.

For a thorough assessment of FNGR stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.