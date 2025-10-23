FingerMotion Enters $50M Sales Agreement with R.F. Lafferty

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from FingerMotion ( (FNGR) ).

FingerMotion, Inc. has entered into a Sales Agreement with R.F. Lafferty & Co., Inc. on October 23, 2025, allowing the company to sell up to $50 million worth of its common stock through an at-the-market offering. This agreement provides FingerMotion with the flexibility to raise capital by selling shares directly on the Nasdaq Capital Market or other trading platforms, although there is no guarantee of sales success. The Sales Agent will receive a commission of 2.5% on the gross sales price of the shares sold, and the agreement can be terminated by either party with ten days’ notice.

The most recent analyst rating on (FNGR) stock is a Hold with a $1.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on FingerMotion stock, see the FNGR Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on FNGR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, FNGR is a Neutral.

FingerMotion’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its financial performance, which highlights significant challenges in profitability and cash flow. The technical analysis provides a mixed outlook, with bearish trends tempered by neutral momentum indicators. Valuation concerns are underscored by a negative P/E ratio, reflecting ongoing financial losses.

To see Spark’s full report on FNGR stock, click here.

More about FingerMotion

Average Trading Volume: 344,435

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $93.8M

Learn more about FNGR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue