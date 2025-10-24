Finexia Financial Group Reports Increased Impairment and Loss for FY25

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Finexia Financial Group Ltd ( (AU:FNX) ) has provided an announcement.

Finexia Financial Group Limited has announced an additional impairment adjustment of $2.2 million to its investment in The Stay Company Income Fund, bringing the total impairment for FY25 to over $6.2 million. This adjustment increases the company’s reported loss before tax for the fiscal year to $6.8 million, highlighting significant financial challenges. Additionally, the company has written down a receivable related to Dragonfly Biosciences by $543,039 due to recovery doubts, impacting the financial position as reported in the 2025 Annual Report.

More about Finexia Financial Group Ltd

Finexia Financial Group Limited operates in the financial services industry, focusing on investment management and financial advisory services. The company is involved in managing investment funds and providing financial solutions to a diverse client base.

Average Trading Volume: 122,212

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$9.03M

For an in-depth examination of FNX stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue