Finexia Financial Group Ltd Releases Corporate Governance Statement for FY 2025

The latest announcement is out from Finexia Financial Group Ltd ( (AU:FNX) ).

Finexia Financial Group Ltd has released its corporate governance statement for the financial year ending June 30, 2025, which is available on their website. The statement outlines the company’s adherence to the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s principles and recommendations, confirming that the company has followed these guidelines throughout the reporting period. This disclosure is part of the company’s commitment to transparency and accountability, which is crucial for maintaining stakeholder trust and ensuring robust governance practices.

Finexia Financial Group Ltd operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing a range of financial solutions. The company’s primary services include investment management, financial advisory, and corporate finance solutions, catering to both individual and institutional clients.

