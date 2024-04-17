Fineqia Welcomes New CFO to Foster Growth

Fineqia International (TSE:FNQ) has released an update.

Fineqia International has announced the appointment of Warren Sergeant as Chief Financial Officer, bringing his extensive finance and technology expertise to drive the company’s financial strategy and support its digital asset initiatives. Sergeant’s notable career includes advisory roles for global hedge funds, entrepreneurial ventures in South Africa, and significant contributions to the international growth of PremFina, an insurtech firm previously led by Fineqia’s CEO. His appointment is set to enhance Fineqia’s growth in the fintech and digital asset sectors.

For further insights into TSE:FNQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.