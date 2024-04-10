Fineqia Expands Portfolio with Strategic Valuex Investment

Fineqia International (TSE:FNQ) has released an update.

Fineqia International has announced an equity investment in Valuex AG, a company specializing in technology and blockchain advisory, to strengthen its portfolio in decentralization technologies and AI. The investment will be part of Fineqia’s upcoming Glass Ventures fund, giving Fineqia exposure to several early-stage companies under Valuex’s guidance, such as Enfineo, Haunted Space, and Unigrid. This strategic move is expected to provide resources and growth opportunities for these companies in the competitive global market.

