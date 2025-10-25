Fineotex Chemical Limited Approves Share Capital Increase at EGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Fineotex Chemical Limited ( (IN:FCL) ).

Fineotex Chemical Limited held an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on October 25, 2025, where all proposed resolutions were addressed. The meeting was conducted via video conferencing, and shareholders were provided with remote e-voting facilities. The primary resolution involved approving an increase in authorized share capital, which was passed without any opposition from the promoter group. The scrutinizer’s report confirmed the voting results, indicating strong shareholder support for the resolution.

Average Trading Volume: 129,677

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: 28.43B INR

